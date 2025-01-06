New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress workers on Monday sprayed black paint on the name plate outside the residence of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri during a protest, condemning his remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a separate protest, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress' student outfit, staged a demonstration at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts against Bidhuri's remark, demanding the BJP to cancel his ticket for the upcoming polls.

The Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress' protest was led by its president Akshay Lakra. The protesters carried placards, raised slogans and sprayed black paint on the nameplate outside Bidhuri's house in central Delhi.

They also wrote "mahila virodhi" (anti-women) with black paint on the main gate of the house.

Lakra said the BJP leader's remarks over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is totally unacceptable. He also alleged that Bidhuri has a history of using derogatory language and being rude.

Bidhuri's statement about Priyanka Gandhi is very shameful, he should apologise for this cheap thinking, Lakra said, adding that the Youth Congress will continue to protest like this until the BJP leader apologises.

The NSUI during its protest demanded the BJP to immediately cancel Bidhuri's ticket from Kalkaji constituency for the upcoming polls and expel him from the party.

Ramesh Bidhuri, senior BJP leader and party's candidate from Kalkaji, said that if elected in the Delhi Assembly polls next month, he will ensure that roads in his constituency are as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks".

Following the backlash, the BJP leader expressed regret in a post on X late Sunday saying that he regrets if his comments had hurt anyone and his remarks had been misconstrued by some for political gains.

