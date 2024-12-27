New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Akasa Air's head of operations and head of training for six months each due to lapses in training procedures.

The order regarding the suspension was issued on Friday (December 27).

DGCA order accessed reads that the regulatory audit conducted by DGCA on October 7, 2024, at Ms SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air), Mumbai, that RNP (Required Navigation Performance) training for approaches was being conducted on simulators which have not been qualified for the same which violates the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

Whereas, the Director of Operations of Ms SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air) has failed to ensure compliance with Civil Aviation Requirements.

A Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued to the Director Operations of SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air) vide letter even no dated October 15, 2024, on the said matter.

Furthermore, the reply submitted by SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air) dated October 30, 2024, has been examined and was found unsatisfactory.

The DGCA noted that the Director of Operations of SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd. had failed to provide adequate training to personnel and that repeated lapses and violations had been observed in training procedures.

Additionally, the Director of Operations of SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd has failed to discharge duties to meet applicable legal requirements and to maintain safe operations as per CAR.

In view of the above, as per the Sanction Range and Sanction Matrix of Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual (EPPM), the Director Operations of SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air) is hereby suspended for Six months.

Furthermore, SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air) is hereby advised to nominate a suitable candidate for the post of Director of Operations.

In response to the DGCA's order, an Akasa Air spokesperson said, "Akasa Air is in receipt of an order from the DGCA dated December 27, 2024. We will continue to work with the DGCA and comply accordingly. Safety is of utmost importance, and we continuously strive to pursue the highest standards of safety.'' (ANI)

