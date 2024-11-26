New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Senior DMK leader T R Baalu met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Tuesday and conveyed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's congratulatory message on her resounding victory in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election.

Earlier, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Priyanka Gandhi and congratulated her on her victory.

In Wayanad, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won by a margin of 4,10,931 votes against Sathyan Mokeri of CPI.

On November 23, she thanked the voters for placing their trust in her and promised to be their voice in Parliament in her X post.

"My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!" Priyanka posted on X.

The Congress leader also thanked the leaders, workers, volunteers and her colleagues for working hard in her election campaign. She also expressed gratitude to her mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, children Raihan and Miraya and her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for showing her the way and supporting her.

On the result day, Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi praised Priyanka's victorious win in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, he posted on X, "I feel immense pride as my family in Wayanad has placed its trust in Priyanka. I know she will lead with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to transform our cherished Wayanad into a beacon of progress and prosperity."

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut. (ANI)

