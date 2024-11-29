New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday said it will on March 17, 2025, pronounce the sentencing order against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, convicted of allegedly abetting the suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in 2020.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to hear arguments on quantum of punishment on Friday, deferred the matter after being informed Jarwal had challenged his conviction before the Delhi High Court.

The judge was further informed that the high court would be hearing his appeal on March 6, 2025.

Rajendra Singh, a 52-year-old doctor, died by suicide in Durga Vihar on April 18, 2020.

The court on February 28 held Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, guilty, saying the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

Besides abetment of suicide, the judge held him guilty of criminal conspiracy, extortion and criminal intimidation.

In his suicide note, the doctor had reportedly accused Jarwal of driving him to end his life following which the police registered a case of extortion and abetment of suicide against him.

