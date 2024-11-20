Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam on Wednesday appealed to voters across the state to exercise their franchise and not consider the day as a holiday.

"Do not think that one vote will not make a difference. It can make a difference," Chockalingam told reporters here after casting his vote.

Polling was underway since 7 am on Wednesday in 288 assembly seats of the state, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.

"All voters ought to exercise their franchise as each and every vote is equally important for the country and the state," Chockalingam said.

"I appeal to all the voters to come out and vote. Do not consider today as a holiday; make your vote count," he said.

Several senior bureaucrats exercised their franchise early on Wednesday, including state Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani, Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav and Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar.

Chockalingam also highlighted the extensive preparations made for the elections, noting that nearly five lakh state government employees and two lakh security personnel were working for more than a month to ensure smooth polling.

