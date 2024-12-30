New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The University of Delhi on Monday announced the opening of admissions for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) 2024-25, a program that offers people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to enroll in courses offered by the varsity.

As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the initiative aims to provide a platform for individuals to enhance their knowledge and skills, whether they are senior citizens or younger learners seeking to further their education.

Also Read | Indian Student Killed in Scotland: 22-Year-Old Woman of Indian Origin Santra Saju Found Dead in Water Near Newbridge.

The registration for CES 2024-25 will remain open from December 28, 2024, to January 8, 2025. Admissions will begin on January 8, 2025.

The scheme invites applications for papers offered by both university departments (for II and IV semesters) and colleges (for II, IV, and VI semesters) during the academic session 2024-25.

Also Read | Uma Thomas Health Update: Kerala Congress MLA Critical After Falling From VIP Gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Police Book Organisers for Safety Lapses.

"University of Delhi, invites applications from interested candidates to its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) 2024-25 for the papers offered by the University departments (in II and IV semester) and colleges (in II, IV and VI semester) of the academic session 2024-25," the university said in a statement.

The university highlighted that CES is designed to "fulfill educational dreams of those who could not get opportunity earlier," enabling participants to "upgrade academic and professional skills using latest technology, knowledge, and innovation."

Any individual who meets the eligibility criteria for a particular paper is eligible to register, with the seats being offered on a supernumerary basis, depending on the availability of seats in the respective departments and colleges.

As the scheme is open to lifelong learners, it provides an avenue for personal and professional growth.

For more details, prospective candidates can refer to the CES e-brochure available on the university's official portal and the Institute of Lifelong Learning's website, which provides information on available courses, eligibility criteria, registration procedures, and fee structure.

Candidates can apply through the official portal, and for further queries, they may contact the Institute of Lifelong Learning via email at ces@illl.du.ac.in. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)