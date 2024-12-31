India News | Efforts to Take UP on Path of Prosperity in 2025 to Gain Further Momentum: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed confidence that the efforts of the double engine government to take the state on the path of prosperity and development in 2025 will gain further momentum, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath said the double engine government is committed to make UP the leading state of the country.

The UP chief minister said the standard of living of the people of the state is continuously improving due to the development and public welfare schemes being run in the state.

He said every section of the society including the poor, farmers, youth and women are getting the benefit of the schemes of the double engine government. The New Uttar Pradesh of New India is playing its meaningful role in taking forward the heritage and development, Adityanath said.

Greeting the people of the state, he expressed confidence that the efforts of the double engine government to take the state on the path of prosperity and development in 2025 will gain further momentum.

