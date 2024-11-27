New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A 64-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The Malviya Nagar police station received a PCR call on Monday. The caller informed that his father was lying unconscious in a pool of blood, a senior officer said.

Police rushed to the spot at Panchsheel Park where Rohit Kumar was found dead, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered, police said, adding that no previous enmity is suspected.

Police are going through the footage collected from multiple CCTV cameras installed in the area and further investigation is underway.

