Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Karnataka minister K H Muniyappa on Monday said the officials have been instructed to restore the Below Poverty Line and Above Poverty Line ration cards as they existed earlier.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister said the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting on November 21 on the orders of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Muniyappa said he has instructed officials to correct all the ration cards by November 28 and distribute rice to the BPL ration card holders with all the facilities.

This comes after some confusion in the state over the cancellation of many Below Poverty Line ration cards while the list of BPL families was being revised. The minister clarified that there was no need to worry for the eligible beneficiaries.

"Steps are being taken to ensure that the eligible beneficiaries are not inconvenienced, and the ineligible ration cards of taxpayers and government employees will be transferred to APL," he said.

The minister underlined that the state government has introduced pro-poor schemes for the benefit of economically weaker sections.

