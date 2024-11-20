Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga surrendered before a court in Dholpur on Wednesday in a case of assault on an engineer of the electricity department.

He surrendered before the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe court and was sent to judicial custody.

The Supreme Court had directed him to surrender within two weeks and he surrendered in compliance with the order, said Malinga's advocate Aditya Mishra.

Engineer Harshadipati Valmiki was allegedly assaulted by Malinga and his supporters in Dholpur's Bari town on March 28, 2022 following which a case was registered against him.

Malinga surrendered before Jaipur Police Commissioner in May 2022 and was arrested. He was sent to judicial custody and after a few days, he got bail from the high court.

The high court cancelled his bail petition on July 5, 2024 and ordered him to surrender within 30 days.

Malinga moved to the Supreme Court for appeal but the apex court rejected his appeal and directed him to surrender.

