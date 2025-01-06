New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for Friday of a plea relating to providing medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh adjourned the hearing after it was informed by the Punjab government that the protesting farmers had been persuaded to meet Justice (retired) Nawab Singh, the Chairperson of the High-Powered Committee constituted to negotiate with the protesters.

Also Read | HMPV in Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Says Not 1st Case in India (Watch Video).

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Punjab government, told the bench that the meeting was taking place at 3 pm today, and hoped that a breakthrough would happen.

"Somehow, we have been able to persuade the protesting people to meet Justice Nawab Singh who heads the Committee at 3 pm today. We are hopeful that there would be a breakthrough," said Sibal requesting the apex court to adjourn the hearing.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones for Multiple Railway Projects Across India Through Video Conferencing (Watch Video).

Responding to the request, Justice Kant said, "We hope better sense prevails. List this on Friday."

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)