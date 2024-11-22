Aligarh (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Police have booked nine current and former Aligarh Muslim University students for rioting, wrongful restraint and other charges over alleged indiscipline and misconduct during demonstrations for the restoration of students' union polls, officials said on Friday.

They said the university has also initiated disciplinary action against these students for the protests that saw sit-ins at the vice-chancellor's residence and office.

According to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities, ex-students Paras Mohammad, Mohd Shoeb and Mohammad Salman Ali have been debarred from admission to any course for five years.

They added that the university has also placed a restriction on their entry into the campus.

University officials have accused these three former students of instigating their peers to surround the vice-chancellor's official car and engage in disruptive behaviour, including chasing and attempting to ransack the vehicle.

According to Circle Officer Mayank Pathak, the FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday.

"Based on the complaint filed by the AMU administration, a case has been filed under BNS section 192 (rioting), 126 (wrongful restraint), 132 (using criminal force against a public servant), 121 (intentionally causing hurt) and 324 (causing mischief)," he said.

The AMU officials said six current students have also been suspended for their involvement in the protests.

They said Misbah Qaiser (B.Arch.), Zakiur Rahman (Mass Comm.), Mohd Adeel Khan (MA Sociology), Mohd Danish (MA Women's Studies), Areeb Ahmad (PhD Political Science) and Irfanul Shabir (BA) have been barred from entering the campus until further investigation is completed.

The suspension notices state that these students raised slogans derogatory to university officials and obstructed the functioning of the registrar's office.

Reacting to the university's action, Obaid Ahmad Siddique, secretary of the AMU Teachers' Association, expressed concerns over the suppression of democratic rights on campus.

"While we cannot condone any act of indiscipline or violence, we must also recognise that stifling democratic processes such as the students' union election and the representation of faculty members in the Academic Council is not healthy for any educational institution," Siddique said.

The development follows weeks of protests by students calling for the revival of the AMU Students' Union elections, which have not been conducted since 2019.

