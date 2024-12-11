New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, locals and organizers noticed the fire and immediately alerted the Delhi Fire Services department.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and started making efforts to bring the fire under control.

A large crowd gathered outside the banquet hall as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the hall as flames engulfed the fabric covering the metal structure.

No casualties or in jury to anyone have been reported, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear, they added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

