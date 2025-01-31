New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India-based diplomats from around 77 countries are set to travel to Prayagraj on Saturday to witness the Maha Kumbh Mela, according to people familiar with the matter.

The 118-member delegation will also include heads of various foreign missions and their spouses, they said.

It is learned that the government is facilitating the visit.

