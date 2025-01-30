Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Four people died and 15 others sustained injuries after an under-construction roof of a cement factory collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the factory located under the jurisdiction of Simaria police station in the district at around 10 am on Thursday. Upon receiving the information the police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The deceased have been identified as Ansar Alam (34), Masood (36) and Musafir (36), residents of Purnia, Bihar and Rohit Khare (32), a resident of Simaria Panna.

The factory management has announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 18 Lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 Lakh each to the injured. Additionally, the management will provide treatment facilities to the injured people and also give their full salaries during the period of treatment.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lalit Shakyawar said, "A total of four people died and 15 others sustained injuries. Among the deceased, three were residents of Purnia, Bihar and one was from Simaria in the Panna district. A discussion was held at the factory unit head in the presence of Divisional Commissioner and the factory management has announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 18 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 Lakh each to the injured."

"Along with this, the management will also provide proper treatment to the injured workers until they get completely healthy and will also pay their full salaries in this period. In the prima facie, it came to light that the shuttering of the under-construction roof of the seventh floor collapsed due to which the incident occurred. An investigation team has been formed and further action will be taken based on the probe," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President and Khajuraho MP V D Sharma, spoke to the officials after the incident and instructed them to begin a thorough investigation into the matter.

"A tragic incident occurred inside a cement factory in Panna, where an under-construction roof of the tower collapsed, due to which many of our labourers suffered injuries. I have talked to all the officers, including SP and district collectors for immediate inquiry and they have reached the spot for investigation," BJP Chief VD Sharma told ANI.

"A total of three labourers have died in the unfortunate incident, 16 have been injured and two are seriously injured. The administration is trying its best to save as many people as possible. Local MLA Prahlad Lodhi also reached the spot and everyone engaged with seriousness. Those who have lost their lives will be bestowed appropriate compensation and jobs for their family members," Sharma said.

The administration is also investigating the matter seriously and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, he added. (ANI)

