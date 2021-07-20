Chandigarh, Jul 20: Four members of a family died and another was injured after the roof of their house collapsed following rain in Patiala's Shutrana area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Matauli village in Shutrana. All the family members were sleeping when the roof of the house caved in due to rain, according to police.

Mukhtiar Singh (40), his son Vanshdeep Singh (14) and daughters Simranjit Kaur (13) and Kamaldeep Kaur (10) died after being buried under the debris, police said.

Mukhtiar's wife Surinder Kaur suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

