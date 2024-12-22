Guwahati (Assam) [India] December 22 (ANI): The General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)/Construction, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, recently inspected the important Araria-Galgalia New Broad Gauge (BG) Line railway project.

The entire project lies under Katihar Division of NFR in the state of Bihar. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that, this ambitious project, spanning over 110.75 kilometres from Araria Court to Thakurganj, is poised to enhance rail connectivity with the primary objective to further strengthen the existing railway network and improve the efficiency of the entire railway operation in that portion.

"The project is being constructed at an anticipated cost of above Rs. 4000 crore and is planned to be completed by the year 2025. The inspection emphasized reviewing the progress of various key works and addressing critical challenges to ensure timely project completion. The Araria-Galgalia Broad Gauge Line Project is expected to serve as a vital railway link, connecting previously underserved areas of Bihar with the national railway network. This will facilitate smoother movement of goods and passengers, boosting regional trade, tourism, and accessibility. Once operational, it will reduce travel time, encourage economic activities, and provide a significant impetus to the development of North Bengal and Bihar," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, additionally, this line will serve as a strategic asset for improving cross-border movement of goods with neighbouring Nepal.

"During the inspection, progress on major infrastructure works was reviewed. Significant advancements have been made in the construction of major bridges, minor bridges and track linking across different sections. With the construction of bridges and several key works being completed, efforts are underway to quickly complete the remaining ongoing works of Bibiganj-Powakhali stretch.

The Powakhali to Thakurganj section has already undergone CRS inspection, with authorization granted for train operations at permissible speeds of 70 kmph on the main line and 15 kmph on turnouts. The project's benefits extend beyond transportation efficiency, as it will enhance local employment opportunities during its construction and operational phases," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma added.

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway further said that, the new rail line will also provide better access to essential services, educational institutions and healthcare facilities for the local population.

The NFR Construction Organization is committed towards resolving critical challenges and ensuring the project is completed within the stipulated timeline. (ANI)

