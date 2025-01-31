Panaji (Goa) [India], January 31 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for the Center of Excellence Project under Tata Technologies Ltd Government in ITI Altinho in Goa's Panjim.

The Goa Chief Minister on Thursday also virtually laid the foundation for centres at 5 places in the presence of Education Secretary Prasad Lolyekar, Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship SS Gaonkar, Tata Technologies South India Head Prashant Handigund, IMC Chairman Gaurish Dhond and other dignitaries.

The 5 places include Bicholim, Vasco, Farmagudi, Cacora, and Mapusa.

The 214 crore upgrade project at ITIs is a joint project by Tata Technologies and the Goa government in which Tata Technologies will be spending 214 crore, whereas the Goa government will spend 49 crore.

Sawant said that his government is steadfast in its commitment to building infrastructure for ITIs in the state.

He further said that he is sure the Centers of Excellence shall nurture youth for skill development to seek jobs and employment generation

"I welcome and congratulate Tata Technologies and DSDE for the project of establishing the Center of Excellence in Goa. The Govt of Goa is steadfast in its commitment to building infrastructure for ITIs in the state. I am sure the Centers of Excellence shall nurture youth for skill development to seek jobs and employment generation," Sawant wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Sawant paid respectful tributes to all the martyrs on the occasion of Martyrs Day, at Azad Maidan Panaji, in the presence of Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival of India, organised by Vidnyan Parishad Goa in Panaji.

The Goa Chief Minister said that this Science Film Festival of India is celebrating science, innovation, and the spirit of curiosity. This year's theme, 'Green Revolution,' highlights the path to a sustainable future while inspiring young minds. (ANI)

