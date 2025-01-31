Mumbai, January 31: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, January 31, when the stock market opens for business. While hundreds and thousands of investors buy and sell stocks every day, it's important to be aware of the latest stock market updates and trends. Today, January 31, a total of eight stocks are likely to be in focus, and these include Bank of Baroda (NSE: Bank Baroda), Larsen & Toubro Limited (NSE: LT), Biocon (NSE: Biocon), JSW Steel (NSE: JSW Steel) and Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER).

In addition to the above stocks, other shares which will be in the spotlight on Friday include Greenlam Industries (NSE: Greenlam), Western Carriers (NSE: WCIL) and Ircon International (NSE: Ircon). While a total of eight stocks are in focus today, shares of Bank of Baroda (NSE: Bank Baroda), Biocon (NSE: Biocon) and JSW Steel (NSE: JSW Steel) ended their day in green on Thursday, January 30. Bank of Baroda (NSE: Bank Baroda) closed at INR 223, Biocon (NSE: Biocon) at INR 357.80 and JSW Steel (NSE: JSW Steel) at INR 954.50. Stock Markets Extend Gains for 3rd Day; Airtel, Reliance Major Movers.

On the other hand, Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER) and Larsen & Toubro Limited (NSE: LT) closed on a negative note, with both stocks ending trading at INR 1,450.40 and INR 3,432.50, respectively. Stocks such as Greenlam Industries (NSE: Greenlam) and Western Carriers (NSE: WCIL) ended their day in green, while Ircon International (NSE: Ircon) closed in red. Stocks of Greenlam Industries (NSE: Greenlam) ended at INR 553.90, Western Carriers (NSE: WCIL) at INR 101.76 and Ircon International (NSE: Ircon) at 204, respectively. Tata Motors Share Price Today: Stocks of Tata Motors Tumble Over 7% After Q3 Earnings, Ends at 697 per Share.

Having said that, the stock markets extended its winning run to the third day. While 30-share Sensex advanced 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent, NSE Nifty went up by 86.40 points or 0.37 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers from the 30-share blue-chip pack.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

