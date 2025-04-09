Mumbai, April 9: April marks the beginning of the new academic year in most Indian schools, with institutions reopening after the annual break. This month typically focuses on settling into new classes, adapting to fresh schedules, and building academic momentum. Despite the structured start, April also brings with it several important holidays that allow students and teachers brief yet meaningful breaks from the classroom routine.

These holidays, rooted in cultural, regional, and religious observances, offer a chance for families to celebrate traditions and spend quality time together. From regional festivals to national observances, these breaks are a valuable part of the school calendar. Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote To Share During Morning Assembly on April 9, 2025.

School Holidays in April 2025

April 6, 2025 Sunday Ram Navami April 10, 2025 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 11, 2025 Friday Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti April 13, 2025 Sunday Baisakhi April 14, 2025 Monday Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti April 18, 2025 Friday Good Friday April 20, 2025 Sunday Weekly School Off April 27, 2025 Sunday Weekly School Off April 29, 2025 Tuesday Parshuram Jayanti

Students should remember that certain holidays are celebrated only in particular states, depending on local customs and cultural importance. State governments may also announce additional region-specific holidays. Parents are advised to check the official holiday calendar shared by their child’s school or the state education department for accurate information.

