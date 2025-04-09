Mumbai, April 9: April marks the beginning of the new academic year in most Indian schools, with institutions reopening after the annual break. This month typically focuses on settling into new classes, adapting to fresh schedules, and building academic momentum. Despite the structured start, April also brings with it several important holidays that allow students and teachers brief yet meaningful breaks from the classroom routine.
These holidays, rooted in cultural, regional, and religious observances, offer a chance for families to celebrate traditions and spend quality time together. From regional festivals to national observances, these breaks are a valuable part of the school calendar. Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote To Share During Morning Assembly on April 9, 2025.
School Holidays in April 2025
|April 6, 2025
|Sunday
|Ram Navami
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 11, 2025
|Friday
|Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti
|April 13, 2025
|Sunday
|Baisakhi
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 20, 2025
|Sunday
|Weekly School Off
|April 27, 2025
|Sunday
|Weekly School Off
|April 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|Parshuram Jayanti
Students should remember that certain holidays are celebrated only in particular states, depending on local customs and cultural importance. State governments may also announce additional region-specific holidays. Parents are advised to check the official holiday calendar shared by their child’s school or the state education department for accurate information.
