Pramod Sawant paying tribute to Manohar Parrikar on his 69th birth anniversary at the Manohar Parrikar Memorial in Miramar. (Photo/ANI)

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 13 (ANI): On the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid respects to the late Manohar Parrikar, the former Goa chief minister and minister of defence, at the Manohar Parrikar Memorial in Miramar.

Sawant honoured Parrikar, who is renowned for his contributions to the development and prosperity of Goa, accompanied by his cabinet ministers.

Also Read | Kolkata Junior Doctor Rape-Murder: RG Kar Former Principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO Abhijit Mondal Granted Bail.

Manohar Parrikar was Chief Minister of Goa from 2000 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2019. He also served as India's Defence Minister between 2014 and 2017.

"Today, on the birth anniversary of former Goa Chief Minister and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, I have come with my fellow ministers to offer our tributes. I extend these tributes on behalf of the people of Goa," Sawant said.

Also Read | What Is Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot? As PM Narendra Modi Introduces Digital Guide for Maha Kumbh 2025, Know Its Key Feature and Other Details.

The completion of the development and infrastructural projects that Parrikar had started during his time would be the most appropriate homage to him, the CM said.

"The true tribute to him will be when we can complete the infrastructure and development work that was started during his time," Sawant added.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Pramod Sawant criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for levelling false allegations against him and his wife and said that he would file a defamation case.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, "The person who is on bail has made allegations against me and my wife. I'll file a defamation suit against him, and he will have to answer in court." Without naming AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who had levelled allegations against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife, his ministers, and their close associates.

He said that the AAP MP has a "habit of making false allegations. The MP of the AAP was in jail for two years in an excise scam. He is out on bail now. He has a habit of making false allegations against people," Sawant added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)