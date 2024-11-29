Chandigarh [India], November 29 (ANI): When the IPS Officers' of 1984 batch at their 40-years reunion met over lunch at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday, they had a distinguished chief guest from the Raj Bhavan. Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, met the retired IPS officers' on their retreat with their families, and greeted each of the 30 officers'.

The Governor appreciated the superannuated officers' for the yeoman services rendered by them over the decades and urged them to continue to serve the country, directly or indirectly, in whichever capacity, as responsible citizens of India.

Earlier on November 28, a distinguished delegation from the Czech Republic, led by Ambassador to India Dr. Eliska Zigova, along with Guneet Chaudhary, Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh met with Gulab Chand Kataria, at the Punjab Raj Bhawan today. This meeting served as an important opportunity to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, particularly focusing on sister city collaboration which includes environment, waste management, eco friendly public transportation innovations, educational collaborations, and cultural exchanges.

On November 26, in an effort to address pressing challenges and foster development in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, undertook a two-day visit to New Delhi. During this visit, he engaged in productive discussions with several prominent Union Ministers to explore collaborative solutions for various regional issues.

Governor Kataria met with key figures in the Union Cabine. These meetings were pivotal in addressing a wide array of concerns impacting both Punjab and Chandigarh. The discussions primarily focused on critical areas such as infrastructure development, border issues, resource allocation, tourism promotion, labor welfare initiatives, and enhancing cooperation.

Governor Kataria emphasized the urgent need for modernizing transport networks and improving public facilities to ensure sustainable growth in the region. The Governor expressed a strong commitment to working closely with the Government of India to ensure that Punjab and Chandigarh receive the necessary support for their growth initiatives. (ANI)

