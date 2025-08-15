Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Gujarat Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the 79th Independence Day on Friday with a programme at the India-Pakistan border in Nadabet, Banaskantha district and pledged to make the best contribution to the country's prosperity in every field.

While speaking to reporters after the programme, Gujarat BSF Inspector General (IG) Abhishek Pathak said, "The Prime Minister appealed to all sections of society today to make the country 'Aatmnirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. We are also pledging to make our best contribution to the country's prosperity in every field we work in... Yesterday, on 14th August, two Vir Chakras and 16 gallantry medals were awarded to the brave jawans of BSF for their outstanding contribution in Operation Sindoor. We all feel proud of their heroic acts."

Meanwhile, in his Independence Day address to the nation earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the abrogation of Article 370, saying how the mantra of 'One Nation, One Constitution" was accepted.

"When we brought the mantra of one country, one constitution to life by demolishing the wall of Article 370, when we accepted one nation, one Constitution as the mantra, then we revered Shyama Prasad Mookherjee. There are members of Panchayats from far-flung villages, representatives of Drone Didi, representatives of Lakhpati Didi, people from the world of sports, and great individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation and to life are present here. In a way, I am seeing a miniature India here in front of my eyes. And today, the Red Fort is also connected with India through technology." PM Modi said.

PM Modi also mentioned that the 125th Jayanti of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, a former Union Minister and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This celebration honours his 'lasting impact on India's political, educational, and cultural fabric.'

"Today we are celebrating the 125th Jayanti of Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee. Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee is the first person to give his life for India's Constitution. Sacrifice for the Constitution," he said.

Praising how every Indian is carrying the tricolour with them today, PM Modi mentioned, "Over 140 crore Indians are carrying the colours of the tricolour. Har Ghar Tirangana in every corner of the country, whether it is the deserts, Himalayan peaks, the edges of the sea, or densely populated cities. Everywhere there is one song, one slogan, the praises of our motherland are heard," he added. (ANI)

