Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 605.48 crore in a single day for urban development projects across various Municipalities and Municipal Corporations in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "This allocation, made under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMSVY) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2010, will fund projects such as stormwater drainage, lake beautification, urban road schemes, water supply, outgrowth development, and railway overbridge construction."

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has approved Rs88.88 crore for railway overbridges in Dwarka and Dhrangadhra Municipalities to facilitate smoother and more manageable traffic. Of this, Rs49.87 crore has been given in-principle approval for Dwarka Municipality, and Rs39.01 crore for Dhrangadhra Municipality. These initiatives will improve urban infrastructure and welfare, providing better facilities for residents, added the press release.

According to the press release, "The approved amount will benefit the municipalities of Limbdi, Mandvi-Kutch, Mundra-Barai, Viramgam, Bardoli, Bilimora, Valsad, Songadh, Sanand, Halvad, Gandevi, Dharampur, Dahod, Khambhat, Dwarka, Padra, Babra, Mansa, and Dhrangadhra. It will also extend to Vadodara and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporations, as well as Bhavnagar and Rajkot Urban Development Authorities, supporting various development works."

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

The CM has prioritized the provision of essential physical infrastructure facilities such as water, electricity, sewerage, and roads for citizens. His approach emphasizes awareness of environmental sustainability and global trends, added the release.

As part of this initiative, the Chief Minister has granted in-principle approval for Rs40 crores to be allocated to 25 municipalities for the development of new gardens aimed at promoting environmental preservation, purification, and city beautification while providing recreational spaces for citizens. The Chief Minister has allocated Rs3 crores to each of the 13 municipalities, totalling Rs39 crore, for library construction to encourage reading.

Additionally, in-principle approval has been granted for Rs1.50 crore each to establish smart libraries in 22 municipalities. A total of Rs15.72 crore has been approved for the development of outgrowth areas across several municipalities. This includes Rs4.49 crore for underground sewerage, CC roads, water lines, and street lighting in Halvad; Rs72.69 lakh for street lighting from Jalaram Temple to Kasbawadi Railway Gate and on Dhanori Road in Gandevi; Rs4.62 crore for the construction of a railway underbridge to track CC road in Dwarka Municipality; Rs1.90 crore for street lighting in Dharampur; and Rs3.77 crore for CC road works in Limbdi.

Moreover, Rs112.53 crore has been allocated for water supply schemes to Khambhat and Dahod Municipalities. Of this, Rs66.11 crore has been approved for a new water supply network in Khambhat, and Rs56.42 crore for water supply works in Dahod. This funding will help construct a dedicated pipeline from the Pata Dungri Dam in Dahod and interconnect all waterworks in the municipality, the press release stated.

Sanand, Viramgam Municipality, and Bhavnagar Urban Development Authority have been allocated Rs26.35 crore for city and lake beautification projects. Of this, Rs13.50 crore has been earmarked for the beautification of key roads in Sanand Municipality, Rs6.42 crore for lake beautification in Viramgam Municipality, and Rs6.43 crore for the beautification of Ghogha Village Lake under the Bhavnagar Urban Development Authority.

Furthermore, Rs99.89 crore has been allocated to Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation for stormwater drainage works in the Karchaliya Para area, Rs16.86 crore to Mandvi-Kutch Municipality, and Rs1.64 crore to Mundra-Barai Municipality.

According to the release, the CM has also approved a grant of Rs15.29 crore for the construction of urban roads under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana. The allocation includes Rs99.52 lakh for Bardoli, Rs29.74 lakh for Songadh, Rs1.02 crore for Valsad, Rs70.15 lakh for Bilimora, Rs40 lakh for Sanand Municipality, Rs42.90 lakh for Padra Municipality, Rs3.67 crores for Babra Municipality and Rs7.78 crore for Rajkot Urban Development Authority.

Under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, Rs4.10 crore has been allocated for 27 works in Vadodara Municipal Corporation's North and South Zones, including CC roads and paver blocks. In addition, Rs35.22 lakh has been allocated for Mansa Municipality under the Private Society Public Participation Scheme.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation has been approved Rs104 crores for development works aimed at enhancing the distinctive identity of the city. The approved works include Rs40 crore for the modernization of the Lal Court building, Rs12 crore for a new foot overbridge near Kamatibag, Rs2.50 crore for a yoga centre and library at Gotri Lake, Rs2.50 crore for a yoga centre and library at Harni Lake, Rs2 crore for the gates of the Navnath temples, Rs10 crore for the renovation of Gandhinagar Gruh, Rs20 crore for the Nagar Gruh at Sama, Rs10 crore for a walking bridge connecting Kamnath Temple and Kamatibag, and the construction of an RCC cable walking bridge linking Pareshwar Mahadev Temple to Gotri Garden. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)