Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the RMS Hospital managed by Sardar Patel Health Foundation in Dhandhuka. On this occasion, the hospital's trustees and community leaders warmly welcomed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of the country's first Home Minister Sardar Patel on the hospital premises. He also offered condolences to the late trustee of the hospital, Shri Dharamshibhai Patel.

In a post on X, Chief Minister shared the pictures of his visit and wrote, "RMS Hospital managed by the Sardar Patel Health Foundation in Dhandhuka. This hospital, equipped with modern facilities, is providing excellent services to the residents of 150 nearby villages along the Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad National Highway, travelers passing through the highway, and needy patients."

"On this occasion, paid tribute to the late Shri Dharamshibhai Patel, a trustee of the hospital, and held a meeting with the trustees to understand the hospital's operations," the post further reads.

In addition, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the trustees of RMS Hospital and received detailed information about the hospital.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Chandubhai Shihora, former Ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Jitubhai Vaghani, MLA Kalubhai Dabhi, former MLA Bharat Pandya, RMS Hospital Chairman Odhavjibhai Monpara, Minister Bhimjibhai Sutariya, Vice Chairman Harishbhai Mordiya, Dr. Purohit, and other hospital trustees, a release said. (ANI)

