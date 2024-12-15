Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed the annual meeting of the World Hindu Economic Forum-2024 in Mumbai, reiterating Gujarat's commitment to leading futuristic development sectors in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister highlighted Gujarat's focus on sustainability, citing key initiatives such as the Renewable Energy Policy and the Green Hydrogen Policy.

The three-day forum, held on the death anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, witnessed the participation of over 1,000 Hindu business entrepreneurs from around 40 countries. On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, honouring his immense contributions to the nation, the statement added.

He emphasised Sardar Patel's visionary ideas that laid the foundation for a transparent and self-reliant economy after independence, recalling his pioneering concept of global tendering introduced in Ahmedabad Municipality in 1925.

Praising Sardar Patel's vision for cooperatives, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of empowering milk producers through self-reliant cooperative societies to shield them from exploitation.

Chief Minister Patel stated that efforts to further strengthen Sardar Patel's ideals of self-reliance and transparency have been carried forward under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He noted that, under the Prime Minister's guidance, India's economy has nearly doubled in the past decade, positioning the country as the fifth-largest economy in the world, according to the CMO statement.

With the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, India is rapidly progressing toward becoming the third-largest economic superpower. Speaking on the topic "Gujarat: Industrial Powerhouse Driving Economic Growth," the Chief Minister presented a comprehensive overview of Gujarat's growth journey under the Prime Minister's leadership.

He noted that Gujarat has benefited from the Prime Minister's development vision for over two and a half decades, establishing itself as an industrial powerhouse contributing 16 per cent to the country's industrial production, over 8 per cent to GDP, and 30 per cent to exports.

The Chief Minister, discussing Gujarat's readiness to lead in emerging sectors, announced that three semiconductor plants are set to become operational in the state. He added that Gujarat will produce the country's first Make-in-India semiconductor chip.

He proudly highlighted that Dholera SIR has emerged as a premier investment destination for sectors such as semiconductors, defence, and aerospace manufacturing, owing to its world-class infrastructure and logistics facilities, as stated by the CMO.

Additionally, he mentioned the Viksit Gujarat @2047 Vision Roadmap, designed to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047. He lauded the World Hindu Economic Forum-2024, themed "Think in Future - Think for Future," for offering mentorship and networking opportunities to emerging startups and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister encouraged youth and entrepreneurs across industries, trade, and the economy to invest in Gujarat and establish industries, taking advantage of the state's extensive development opportunities.

Swami Vigyananandji, Chairman of the forum, also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasising the continued relevance of his ideas in the modern world. He highlighted the forum's critical role in promoting industry, business, trade, banking, and investment while fostering ideological exchanges among technocrats and thinkers.

Sanjay Khemani, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, along with other members and invitees, attended the forum. (ANI)

