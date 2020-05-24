India News | Gujarat COVID-19 Count Crosses 14,000 Mark; 29 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 24 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 394 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the overall case count to 14,063 and the fatalities to 858, a Health department official said.

A total of 21 of the 29 deceased were suffering from comorbidities, the official said.

Meanwhile, the number of the people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,412 with 243 patients discharged from hospital in the day.

Gujarat now has 6,793 active cases, of which 67 are on ventilators, the official added.

