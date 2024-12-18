Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) A day after two groups clashed with each other at a restaurant here, the Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested three people, including the owner of the eatery, officials said.

Both sides have filed FIRs against each other at the Shivaji Nagar police station, they said.

Around two dozen men had created a ruckus at the 'Roti Boti' restaurant located in the old jail complex near Sohna Chowk on Monday night. According to police sources the spot is thronged by people who openly drink and sell liquor.

Based on the complaints of both the parties, the police registered a cross case and arrested three accused -- Aniket, resident of Khandsa village, Hemant Sharma and Mohit, residents of Islampur village, said police.

"Two cases have been registered against accused Aniket under Excise Act in Gurugram. We are conducting raids to nab other accused," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

