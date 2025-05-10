Gangtok, May 10 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday attended a gathering of different religious organisations to express support and solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

During the programme, prayers were led by esteemed leaders from diverse religions like, Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, Muslim and Sikh followed by different communities, like, Brahma Kumaris, Sri Sathya Sai, Mangpa (Rai), Phedangma (Limboo), and Bongthing (Lepcha).

The governor, in his address, signified the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He commended the Indian Armed Forces for interception of Pakistani drones and missiles.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, India has bolstered its defence capabilities.

He urged people to support the Government of India, our national leadership, and most importantly, 'Operation Sindoor'.

Tamang praised the Indian Armed Forces for their dedicated patriotism in delivering swift justice for the Pahalgam terror attack. "Their courage protects our sovereignty and upholds the dignity of every Indian mother who wears sindoor with pride and freedom," he added.

