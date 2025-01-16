India News | Guwahati Asian Film Festival to Showcase Asia's Cinematic Brilliance from Feb 7-9

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI): The much-awaited Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 is set to take place from February 7-9, 2025, at the historic Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, Guwahati.

A landmark event for film enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals, this three-day festival will showcase the best of Asian cinema while providing a platform for cultural exchange and creative dialogue.

The festival will open with the Iranian film 'In the Arms of the Tree', directed by Babak Khajehpasha, setting an inspiring tone for the inaugural edition of GAFF. The closing film will be 'My Melbourne' by directors Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir and Kabir Khan.

GAFF 2025, organized by Trending Now Media, is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and diverse storytelling traditions of Asia while placing a special spotlight on the rich and vibrant cinema of Assam and the North-East region.

The festival will feature a curated selection of over 200 feature films from across Asia, representing countries such as Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

A special competitive section, exclusively for films from North-East India, will recognize outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Performance, celebrating creativity, technical excellence, and storytelling.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Honorary Festival Director Monita Borgohain said, "GAFF 2025 is all set to be a vibrant celebration of Asia's rich storytelling traditions. We are proud to present a thoughtfully curated lineup that promises to captivate audiences and inspire filmmakers. Every film has been carefully selected to offer a transformative cinematic journey, bridging cultures and sparking meaningful conversations."

The three-day event will also host engaging panel discussions and workshops led by renowned filmmakers and industry experts, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. It will provide opportunities for filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts to network and explore future creative projects.

Urging the people of Guwahati to attend the festival, Honorary Programme Director Kishore Kumar Sarma, said, "This is an excellent opportunity for the cine-lovers to relish the finest cinematic masterpieces from across Asia. GAFF 2025 is set to bring the world to our doorstep, allowing audiences to experience diverse cultures, stories, and artistic expressions right here in the heart of Assam."

Enhancing the festival's prestige, the internationally renowned Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage will grace the event as a chief guest. Moreover, adding to the festival's fame, renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, National Award-winning filmmaker Manju Borah, and prominent film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher will be integral parts of the 1st GAFF.

By celebrating the creativity and narratives of both established and emerging filmmakers, the inaugural edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival aims to become a cornerstone cultural event, fostering global appreciation for Asian cinema. For registration and more information about the festival, visit gaff.co.in. (ANI)

