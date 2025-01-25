Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked his 55th birthday by celebrating with sanitation workers at his residence, where he invited them to join him for breakfast.

The sanitation workers had come to Saini to wish the Chief Minister a happy birthday.

At the CM's residence, preparations were underway for breakfast, and Saini invited all the sanitation workers to join him at the breakfast table and honored them.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently accused Arvind Kejriwal of "exploiting" poor people, saying that Kejriwal talks about improving education but opens liquor stores on every street.

Speaking to the media, Saini expressed confidence in the BJP winning the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and stated that on February 8, the BJP government will be formed in the national capital.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February, with the dates expected to be announced soon.

"In the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has played with the emotions of the poor people and has exploited them. Arvind Kejriwal says that we (BJP) have copied AAP's Sankalp Patra - I want to make it clear that we don't want to go to Tihar by copying Arvind Kejriwal's Sankalp Patra," he said.

"Kejriwal talks about improving education but opens liquor stores on every street. He has deprived the poor people of Delhi of basic amenities. This is the first time in history that a Chief Minister and several of his ministers have gone to jail. This has never happened in any other state. Now, people have lost trust in him. The people of Delhi are waiting for February 5; on February 8, the 'Lotus government' will be formed," CM Saini added.

The Haryana CM further claimed that after the elections, the AAP Chief will go to Tihar Jail because the money that should have been spent on the poor, he has spent on himself.

"He didn't even provide roofs for the poor but built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself. The people of Delhi understand everything," he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nayab Saini said that the PM has provided Ayushman Card to the poor which provides treatment of up to Rs five lakh.

"Prime Minister Modi has provided a five lakh Ayushman Card to poor individuals, which allows them to get treatment in any hospital. In Haryana, people are benefiting from this scheme, but the people of Delhi and Punjab are not receiving this benefit as they have AAP government," he said. (ANI)

