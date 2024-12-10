New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a US agency to develop an integrated aviation hub at Hisar.

The MoU was signed between the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and the Haryana Airport Development Corporation (HADC) at the Haryana Bhawan here in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on behalf of the USTDA and Narhari Singh Bangar, advisor, Department of Civil Aviation, on behalf of the HADC were the signatories.

This agreement has been made for technical assistance for the preparation and implementation of development projects like operations at Hisar airport, integrated manufacturing cluster and world port cargo logistics hub, and overhauling facility, a state government release said.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

The chief minister said with a progressive vision and continuous efforts, Haryana is playing an active role in promoting global cooperation. As a result of providing better infrastructure for global investors, Haryana is the first choice for foreign investors today.

The Haryana government is taking meaningful steps towards managing financial arrangements for technical assistance to complete the development projects of the Integrated Aviation Hub at Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, the statement said.

Saini said the MoU will help in taking the aviation sector of Haryana to new heights. The proposed roadmap from this agreement will not only lead to technical progress in the aviation sector but also long-term economic development.

This agreement also includes creating different projects for the development and operation of the airport and attracting investors under a public-private partnership, he said, adding that the MoU will create new employment opportunities in Haryana.

The chief minister said this partnership will help in achieving India's strategic objectives in infrastructure and assured that his government will discharge its responsibility under this MoU with full seriousness.

The statement quoted Garcetti as saying that through the MoU, a new chapter is being added between Haryana and America in civil aviation, which will prove to be an important link in global development.

He said India is a growing economy and it is now achieving new dimensions in infrastructure. In future, friendly relations between India and America will become stronger, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)