Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Haryana and Punjab continued to be in the grip of severe cold, with maximum temperatures hovering well below normal limits in the two states.

Fog also reduced visibility early in the morning at some places in the two states.

Piercing cold prevailed in Chandigarh during the day, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, according to the local Met office.

In Haryana, severe cold prevailed during the day at most places.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was 11.5 degrees Celsius, Hisar 12.3 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 13.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 12.6 degrees Celsius, Kurukshetra 13.7 and Gurugram recorded a high of 12.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, cold wave swept Mohali and Amritsar, which recorded respective maximums of 11.7 degrees Celsius and 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana also shivered under biting cold during the day registering a high of 13.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala also braved the chill, recording a high of 14 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 13.5 degrees Celsius while Ferozepur shivered at a high of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

