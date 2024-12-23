New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala's village in Sirsa today to pay tributes and express his condolences to the bereaved family.

Indian National Lok Dal Chief Om Prakash Chautala passed away on December 20 at his residence in Gurugram.

His last rites were performed with full state honour at the Tejakhera farmhouse on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted how the INLD leader had made a significant contribution to serving Haryana and the country.

"The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala is sad. He made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country," he said in his X post.

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda recounted Chautala's tenure as CM, while he was Assembly's LoP, referring to him as like an 'older brother.'

"When Om Prakash ji was the CM, I was the LoP...We had good relations. He served people...He was still active. It didn't feel that he would leave us so soon...He was a good person and like an older brother to me," Hooda told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of former Haryana chief minister Prakash Chautala.

Paying his tribute in a post on X, the Congress MP said, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala ji. I pay my humble tribute to him and express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters." (ANI)

