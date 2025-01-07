Sonipat (Haryana) [India] January 7 (ANI): UAE ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali on Tuesday inaugurated four state-of-the-art padel courts at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Haryana's Sonipat.

The four padel courts are named after leading UAE airlines--Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai. Commenting on the occasion, Ambassador Alshaali remarked, "Padel tennis is the UAE's fastest-growing sport and has experienced a surge of interest in India over recent years.

The opening of the state-of-the-art Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai padel courts here at JGU will not only open new opportunities for JGU students to participate in a highly social and exciting sporting activity, it will also offer JGU scope to host international padel tournaments and training camps."

The inauguration ceremony underscored the shared commitment of the UAE and India to fostering healthier communities and strengthening bilateral ties.

The embassy, in a statement, said the naming initiative underscores the pivotal contribution UAE airlines undertake in bridging distances and enabling opportunities.

"It symbolises the vital role of aviation in fostering people-to-people connections between the UAE and India," the statement read.

The inauguration of the Padel courts reflects JGU's commitment to holistic student development by integrating physical fitness into its educational ethos. The inauguration of the padel courts included the participation of JGU's leadership, faculty, students, and dignitaries from both nations.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU, said that the event is a reminder of the possibilities that open up when people are connected, whether through sports, education, business, or cultural exchange.

" At JGU, we believe in the power of sports and fitness to bring people together and inspire healthy lifestyles. Naming these courts after the UAE airlines is a tribute to the bridges that aviation builds between our two nations," said Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar. (ANI)

