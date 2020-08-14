Vasco (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Goa Police for duping a man of Rs 4 lakhs on an e-commerce portal.

Mohd Irfan, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, had cheated a resident of Goa's Vasco by inducing him to buy a second-hand car he had put on sale on the e-commerce site in June 2020.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: From 1857 Revolt to Quit India Movement, Timeline of Major Events in The Freedom Struggle.

On being duped, the Vasco resident filed a police complaint.

A joint operation by the Vasco Police, Mormugao Police and Cyber Crime Police went to Nuh and with the assistance of the Nuh district police traced Mohd Irfan. He was then brought to Goa after obtaining transit remand from Nuh.

Also Read | Odisha: School and Mass Education Department Issues Guidelines for Independence Day 2020 Celebration in Schools: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)