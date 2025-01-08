New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss various highway projects in Karnataka.

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy submitted several proposals, urging prompt action on priority projects.

Meeting Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy presented over ten proposals aimed at accelerating highway development in the state. Gadkari assured immediate personal attention to some of these projects, a release said.

According to the release, Kumaraswamy held detailed discussions with Gadkari about road development in districts such as Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru.

"Minister for Road Transport responded positively to our requests and assured close attention to all proposed projects," Kumaraswamy stated.

Kumaraswamy emphasized the need to widen the Mandya bypass road, improve its white-topping, and develop pedestrian pathways and junctions along NH-275 within Mandya City.

He highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Mandya bypass road, which has become hazardous for motorists, especially at night due to potholes and uneven surfaces. Kumaraswamy urged Gadkari to prioritize these issues.

The minister also discussed the development of roads along Pandavapura town and Kirangoor under the Jevargi-Chamarajanagar National Highway (NH-150A).

Kumaraswamy drew attention to several other projects, including the Andhra Pradesh-Kuppam-Bangarpet-Kolar-Chintamani route, Chintamani Gajanana Circle-Chelur stretch, Connectivity between Hoskote-H Cross-Chintamani via NH-69 and NH-75, Development of Hoskote-Gownipalli-Srinivaspura roads linking NH-75 through NH-42.

The meeting concluded with Gadkari reiterating his commitment to addressing these projects promptly. (ANI)

