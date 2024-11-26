New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday.

Hemant Soren said after meeting Amit Shah that there will be more meetings in the days ahead.

"Greetings to all of you. There will be meetings even in the days ahead.There are a lot of things. We have to form our government. We came here for blessings," Hemant Soren told ANI.

Hemant Soren will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28, after JMM-led alliance won majority in the Assembly elections. This is first time in Jharkhand that an incumbent government, which has completed five years in office, has returned to power.

Hemant Soren has tendered his resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister to the Governor Santosh Gangwar and staked a claim to form Government, at the Raj Bhawan.

"We have started the procedure to form the (INDIA) alliance government and in that series, we have staked a claim to form Government in front of the Governor. I also tendered my resignation to him...Congress and the RJD in charge were also present here...On 28 November the oath ceremony will take place," Soren had said earlier.

Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U winning one seat each.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency. (ANI)

