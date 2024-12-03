Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway in Mandi district.

The ropeway located on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway connects Pandoh to Mata Baglamukhi Temple in Bakhli and is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region.

Also Read | Amethi: Bride's Family Calls Off Wedding After Learning of Groom's Relationship With Another Woman, Hold Him Hostage Over Expenses.

The Chief Minister said that with a total length of 800 meters and constructed at a cost of Rs. 53.89 crore, the project was a marvel of modern engineering. Built to European CEN standards the ropeway features a line speed of 6 meters per second (21.6 km/hr) and can carry up to 600 passengers per hour. He said that it bypasses 14 kilometers of road travel and offers more efficient and scenic alternatives for devotees and tourists.

He said that the Mata Baglamukhi ropeway is the only one in the state that operates over a water body, the Pandoh Dam reservoir. The breathtaking journey in gondolas suspended above the serene waters provides passengers with majestic views of the surrounding hills and the tranquil reservoir below. He added, "This unique feature adds to the excitement of the ride, making it a standout attraction."

Also Read | Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma After Dhaka Lodges Strong Protest Against Vandalism of Its Mission in Tripura.

The ropeway is expected to significantly increase the footfall at the Mata Baglamukhi Temple which is one of the most sacred pilgrims in the state. He said that the ropeway enhances access to the nature park developed by the Forest Department on the opposite side of the highway. This dual attraction is anticipated to draw tourists particularly those visiting popular destinations like Kullu-Manali, Kasol and Lahaul-Spiti.

CM Sukhu said that the project would not only provide a unique experience for visitors but also generate substantial economic opportunities for the local population. "By promoting sustainable tourism and reducing travel time, the ropeway aligns with the commitment of the government to fostering infrastructure growth while preserving the natural beauty of the region," he added.

The Chief Minister also paid obeisance at Baglamukhi temple and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman APMC Mandi Sanjeev Guleria, Chairman APMC Kullu Mian Ram Singh, Former Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, Former CPS Sohan Singh Thakur, Congress Leaders Jeevan Thakur, Deepak Sharma, Pawan Thakur, Champa Thakur, Chairman HP State Electricity Board Sanjay Gupta, Principal Secretary Transport R.D. Nazeem, Deputy Commissioner Apoorav Devgan, SP Sakshi Verma and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)