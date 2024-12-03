Kanpur, December 3: A bizarre turn of events unfolded in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, where a groom was held hostage by the bride’s family after the wedding was called off. The bride's family enraged over the groom’s alleged relationship with another woman, demanded that his family reimburse the costs of the wedding preparations.

According to a report by News18Hindi, the drama began days before the wedding when the groom, Sohanlal Yadav from Ayodhya, went missing, prompting his family to file a missing persons report. Unaware of the situation, the bride's family continued with their elaborate wedding preparations. As the wedding day arrived and guests began to gather, the groom remained absent. ‘Want Husband With Government Job’: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom’s Private Job in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad.

Bride Calls Off Wedding After Learning of Groom’s Relationship With Woman

The bride's family was eventually informed of the groom’s whereabouts at a local police station. After police intervention, the groom agreed to attend the wedding and arrived at the bride’s home with his procession around 2:30 am. However, by this time, the bride’s family had learned about his alleged affair, which led them to call off the wedding.

Groom Taken Hostage by Bride's Family Over Wedding Expenses

Despite the groom's arrival, the bride’s family demanded that he compensate them for the expenses incurred in the wedding preparations before he could leave. Sohanlal, sitting in a decorated car, said, “There was no problem. We just came late. They are now saying they don't want the wedding and demanding compensation for their expenses. They are not letting me leave.” He also denied being missing, explaining that he had been in Lucknow and his phone had stopped working. When it was operational again, he received a call from the police, which led to his arrival at the police station. Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After 'Drunk' Groom Causes Delay in Katihar, His Parents Kept Hostage To Recover Expenses.

The bride’s father, Lal Bahadur Yadav, explained that the wedding had been planned 10 months in advance. He said that three days after the Tilak ceremony, Sohanlal expressed hesitation, first requesting a car and later opting for cash instead. Despite these changes, the bride’s family continued with the wedding preparations. On the wedding night, with guests already arriving, Sohanlal was still nowhere to be found, leading the bride's family to search for him at the police station.

Upon his eventual arrival, the groom was pressured by police to proceed with the wedding. However, the bride’s family, disillusioned by his actions, refused to move forward. They accused him of being in a relationship with another woman and claimed that his sudden disappearance days before the wedding was a betrayal. The bride’s family stated that they would only allow him to leave after his family reimbursed them for the wedding costs. The groom's situation remains unresolved as police continue to intervene, though the bride’s family remains adamant in their demands.

