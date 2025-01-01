Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his warm greetings and wishes to the people of the state for a joyous New Year.

According to an official release, Sukhu expressed hope that the New Year would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's lives while wishing that Himachal Pradesh reaches new heights of progress and development.

The Chief Minister reflected on the achievements of the past year, stating that with the blessings of the deities and the steadfast support of the people, all challenges of 2024 were successfully overcome.

He acknowledged the collective resilience and cooperation of the people, which enabled the government to address every difficulty effectively.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to systemic transformation, the Chief Minister emphasized the goal of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

He appealed for the continued support and active participation of the people in realizing this vision, underscoring their crucial role in the state's journey towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, conveyed New Year greetings to the people of the state and the nation, wishing prosperity and happiness in 2025.

He urged the residents of Himachal Pradesh to actively participate in the state's development in the coming year.

Speaking to ANI, Jai Ram Thakur expressed his dissatisfaction with the two-year tenure of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. He described the years 2023 and 2024 as disappointing for the state, emphasizing that the Congress government failed to fulfil its promises and deliver substantial development.

"2024 was a year of stagnation for Himachal Pradesh. The state witnessed setbacks in developmental progress, and several public welfare schemes were abruptly discontinued," Thakur remarked.

He accused the Congress-led government of a lack of decisive leadership, stating that their decisions often lacked public confidence and were marred by inefficiency.

"There were instances where decisions taken in the morning were reversed by the evening, showcasing immaturity and a lack of coordination within the leadership," he added. (ANI)

