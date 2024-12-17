Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who arrived in Dharamshala for the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, said the government was fully prepared for the session and urged the opposition to raise issues of public concern for the benefit of the people of the state.

Speaking to media persons in Dharamshala, the Chief Minister reiterated that the government was ready for the winter session and called on the opposition to focus on constructive discussions rather than disruptions.

Also Read | Sambhal Temple: Devotees Throng Khaggu Sarai Area To Offer Prayers to Lord Hanuman Idol, Former Local Says 'Shrine Belonged to Rastogi Community'.

He emphasised that instead of creating a ruckus and staging walkouts, the opposition must fulfil its responsibilities in the House by participating in meaningful debates.

Sukhu remarked that during the last few sessions of the Vidhan Sabha, the opposition had a tendency to raise issues in the House but stage walkouts during the ministers' replies. He urged the opposition to responsibly adhere to constitutional norms and perform their duties within the House. He further stated that the opposition remains divided on various issues and lacks coordination.

Also Read | When Will Maharashtra Women Receive INR 2,100 per Month Under Ladki Bahin Yojana? Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

In response to a media query, the Chief Minister alleged that some BJP MLAs were plotting against Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, which is why he was absent from the all-party meeting held earlier in the day.

Sukhu noted that it is customary for the Vidhan Sabha Chairman to convene a meeting of all party representatives before the session begins. He added that if Jai Ram Thakur was unable to attend due to some reason, he should have deputed another party representative, but this did not happen, which was a violation of established norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)