Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Pratibha Singh and AICC Secretary and HPCC Co-Incharge Vidyut Chaudhary issued a strong condemnation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement against Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, HPCC chief Pratibha Singh demanded an unconditional apology from Amit Shah and his immediate resignation, declaring that the Congress Party will not rest until justice is served.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

Pratibha Singh made it clear that Amit Shah's statements have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions who revere Dr Ambedkar. "Yesterday, Amit Shah used highly objectionable words about Dr. Ambedkar, and we are deeply hurt by his statements," Singh said. "It is extremely condemnable to use such language against the creator of our Constitution. We had urged that directives be issued to Amit Shah to apologise and submit his resignation. However, neither any initiative has been taken nor any action has been implemented," she said.

She highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasising that parliamentary proceedings are meticulously recorded, leaving no room for distortion or denial.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

"There is no distortion here; everything said in Parliament is recorded word for word. This is a very serious issue," she stated.

Pratibha Singh also said their leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi, were also not allowed to enter the parliament.

Pratibha Singh revealed that the Congress Party has been leveraging every platform available to raise this issue. On Wednesday, the party staged a protest outside the Governor's House in Shimla, sending a direct message to the Prime Minister via the Governor.

"Such actions must be taken seriously, and the Prime Minister should intervene. Amit Shah must apologise and also step down from his position," Singh added.

The HPCC chief also invoked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unwavering commitment to protecting the Constitution. "Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue of safeguarding the Constitution even abroad. Today, the Prime Minister should condemn the actions of the Home Minister. Immediate action is required, and the PM must take note of this matter," she asserted.

Furthermore, AICC Secretary and HPCC Co-Incharge Vidyut Chaudhary joined Pratibha Singh in condemning Amit Shah's remarks, calling them deeply disrespectful. "This is why the state president held the press conference. Our government in Himachal Pradesh has raised the issue in the assembly session as well. Through this press briefing, the Congress Party registers its protest," he said.

Chaudhary accused the BJP of deliberately trying to divert public attention from crucial issues. "The BJP wants to distract the public from core issues. Today, you have seen how Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi, were treated inside Parliament. They were prevented from entering Parliament, and there were instances of manhandling. They were not allowed to express their views in this democratic space," he said.

Chaudhary reiterated that the BJP's refusal to address the issue reflects its agenda of provocation rather than resolution. "Instead of apologising for the remarks against Dr Ambedkar, the BJP is trying to incite further controversy. Through this press conference, I urge the media to showcase the truth. The issue of Dr Ambedkar's insult was discussed briefly in the morning but then overshadowed in the media," he said.

Declaring that the Congress will escalate its protests, Chaudhary said, "This fight will continue from the streets to the Parliament until those who insult Dr. Ambedkar apologise...Congress will not allow this issue to be sidelined," he said.

The Congress Party has made it clear that its protests will persist until Amit Shah issues a formal apology and resigns. The issue of disrespecting Dr Ambedkar, a national icon, resonates deeply with the party's vision of safeguarding constitutional values. By taking this stand, the Congress intends to highlight its commitment to protecting the sanctity of democratic institutions and upholding the legacy of India's constitutional framers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)