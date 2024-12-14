Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday instructed officials to explore the potential for establishing solar power plants on vacant hills in various Gram Panchayats of Kupvi sub-division in Shimla district, an official release said.

This initiative aims to harness renewable energy while generating self-employment opportunities for the local community.During a visit to village Tikkar as part of the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme, the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with officials about the developmental needs of the area.

He said that the establishment of solar power plants in the area could prove to be a significant step in promoting sustainable energy and creating employment for the local people.

Earlier in the day, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took a walk with the children and discussed their studies and interest in sports.

He also inquired about the available resources in the local schools and said that the present state government would make all possible efforts to provide the best education facilities in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the elderly residents of the village and held a discussion regarding the teaching methods of their time and the current educational scenario.

As per the official, the senior citizens expressed their appreciation for the various schemes started by the present state government for strengthening the rural economy and upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

They also thanked the government for increasing the support price of cow milk from Rs. 32 to Rs. 45 and buffalo milk from Rs. 47 to Rs. 55 per kilogram.

They also welcomed the decision to purchase locally produced maize at Rs. 30 per kilogram and wheat at Rs. 40 per kilogram, which would directly benefit rural farmers and encourage their produce, as per the release.

The Chief Minister also assured the senior citizens that the government remains committed to strengthening the rural economy through various schemes and initiatives and would continue to bring new initiatives for the betterment and development of the rural population.

Health Minister Dr. (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil, Congress leader Rajiv Kimta, Secretary Social Justice and Empowerment Ashish Singhmar, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

