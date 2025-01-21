Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh will celebrate National Voter's Day on January 25 at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, an official said.

"A meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap regarding the preparations for the organization of National Voter's Day to be held here on January 25," as per an official release.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said that the state-level National Voter's Day - 2025 will be celebrated at the historic Gaiety Theatre. The event will be presided over by the Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

He said that 03-03 newly registered young voters from 62-Kasumpti Assembly Constituency, 63-Shimla Assembly Constituency and 64-Shimla Rural Assembly Constituency will be given voter cards by the Chief Guest.

Along with this, 3 BLOs of Shimla district from 8 assembly constituencies who did excellent work during SSR (Special Revision) -2025 will be honoured in the state-level function. Apart from this, one senior citizen voter, Divyang voter and transgender voter who voted in the Lok Sabha General Election-2024 will also be honoured in the function, as per the release read.

The Deputy Commissioner said that during the program, Himachali Nati and a skit will also be organized to make voters aware. Along with this, District Election Youth Icon and Himachali Folk Singer Pankaj Thakur will also give his performance.

During the program, photo exhibitions related to the electoral process will be organized to make people aware.

He asked the concerned departmental officers to work in coordination with each other so that a successful function could be organized.

"Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma, Additional District Magistrate Protocol Jyoti Rana, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shimla Urban Bhanu Gupta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shimla Rural Kavita Thakur, Assistant Commissioner Gopal Chand Sharma and other officers were present in the meeting," the release read.

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year, across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, i.e. January 25, 1950.

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions held across the country. NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels. (ANI)

