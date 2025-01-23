Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Japan's State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Furukawa Yasushi in Tokyo and spoke on boosting ties with the Asian nation.

According to an official release, Sarma talked about promoting tourism and using it as a force multiplier to bring prosperity and deepen the friendly ties between Assam and Japan.

He is on a three-day tour to Japan to woo Japanese industrialists and trade bodies to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, to be held on February 25-26.

During the day, the CM also met Japan's State Minister for Justice Komura Masahiro and held discussions on shared values and ethos that tie India and Japan.

During the meeting, he spoke of the Assam government's intention and priority to establish an industrial park in Guwahati, dedicated to Japanese companies.

Sarma said that the proposed industrial park is a step toward a brighter future for Assam's youth.

The meeting also featured how talented youths from the state can help bridge the demand for skilled workforce in Japan.

Earlier, the chief minister paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo.

He also visited the historic Hiroshima Peace Memorial and paid his tributes to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing tragedy by laying a wreath at the Memorial and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi located in the Peace Memorial Park.

In Hiroshima, Sarma visited the Micron Memory Fab plant, an important player in the semiconductor segment and invited the firm to invest in Assam.

He also addressed business leaders at the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow in Osaka, highlighting the state's economic potential and investor-friendly policies.

Presenting Assam to prospective investors, the CM said that the state is a well-connected investment destination in India.

Interacting with over 80 business leaders, he said that the state government has the target to take Assam's GSDP to USD 143 billion by 2030, the statement said.

Noting that Assam is set to be India's next economic powerhouse, Sarma said that the state secured a private investment of USD 4 billion in 2024.

On the sidelines of the roadshow, he was also engaged in a discussion with Lekh Raj Juneja, CEO of Kameda Seika, and invited him to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing food sector.

The chief minister later held a discussion with Pravin Chaudhari, Executive Officer and Head of India Business, and Sadayuki Sato, Director General (General Affairs) of Kansai Paint, on potential investment opportunities in Assam.

