New Delhi, April 21: Instagram has introduced a new feature called Blend. The new feature will allow users to create a personalised Reels feed. Blends are reportedly invite-only, and users can set them up either with one friend or within a group chat. The feature offers a personalised Reels feed that you can share with your friends.

The Instagram new Reels Blend feature is expected to improve the user experience by making it more personal and enjoyable for friends. The feature, which is being rolled out by the Meta-owned platform, will allow users to create a shared and private feed. In this feed, users can discover Reels that have been specially curated for them. OpenAI Reportedly Developing ‘Shopping’ Feature Powered by Shopify, Likely To Introduce Soon for ChatGPT Users.

If you invite members of a direct message (DM) chat to join a Blend, tapping the Blend icon in the chat will display Reels that are recommended for everyone in the group. You can create a Blend either in a one-on-one conversation or within group chats. Additionally, the Blend feed will be updated daily with new content.

Instagram Reels Blend Feature Offers Invite-Only Access

The Instagram Blend feature is an invite-only feed that enables users to view a customised selection of Reels through a DM chat. The feed is personalised to each user based on their activity on Instagram. To start using Blend, one user should invite a friend to join. Once the invitation is accepted, any Reels shared in the chat will notify users. The feature was first noticed on Instagram in March 2024, and over the past few months, the platform has gradually made it available to more users. OPPO K13 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of OPPO K Series Launched in India.

Instagram is gradually rolling out the Blend feature to select countries to allow users to enjoy a personalised Reels experience with their friends. To try out the new feature, start by opening any DM chat and tap the Blend icon located in the top right corner. From there, you can send an invitation to your friend or friends to join your Blend. Once they accept the invitation, tap the Blend icon in your DM chat to access your customised feed. This way, you and your friends can explore personalised Reels.

