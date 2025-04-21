Actress and model Kangana Sharma is going viral these days for her bold looks and avatar. The actress, most popular for her role in Great Grand Masti, once again caught everyone's attention - this time with her airport look that has gone viral on the internet. She experienced a wardrobe malfunction while posing for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, wearing a bold yellow top that led to an unintentional nip slip. She was not wearing a bra and was seen immediately adjusting her top after realising the goof-up. The oops moment was captured on camera by the paparazzi, and the video has gone viral across various social media platforms, including Instagram and X. While we cannot comment whether the incident was intentional or purely accidental, netizens expressed their disappointment over the video, calling it inappropriate. A user wrote, "Does exposing yourself gives you fame? There are places for your expose", while another commented, "Fashion or fame ke chakkar mein nude hote ja rahe hai ye sab." (For the sake of fashion andfame, everyone is going nude these days). ‘Stop Doing Natak’: Kangana Sharma Falls Off Stairs in Mini Dress; Zero-Empathetic Netizens Believe It’s a PR Stunt (Watch Video).

Kangana Sharma’s Viral Wardrobe Malfunction Video

Netizens React to Kangana Sharma’s Oops Moment at the Airport

Instagram Comments

