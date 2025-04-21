India national cricket team and Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again been left out of the central contracts announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This is for the second time in a row Chahal misses out on BCCI’s central contract though he is still eligible to make it to the national team. Chahal last featured in the BCCI’s central contract for 2022-23 under category C with annual player retainership of INR 1 crore. BCCI Central Contracts 2024–25: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retained in Top Grade; Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Return to Contract List.

The spinner then missed out on a central contract for 2023-24 owing to his poor form. And now as BCCI announced central contracts 2024-25, the spinner has been ignored once again.

Meanwhile, Chahal has been doing well for his new franchise PBKS in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The leg-spinner has so far scalped nine wickets in eight matches with 4/28 as his best figures. ‘Comeback Ho Toh Aisa’ Fans React As Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Return in BCCI Central Contracts for 2024–25.

Chahal last represented India national cricket team in a T20I against West Indies in August 2023 while his last appearance in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) was against New Zealand in January 2023. The cricketer was recently in news due to his divorce with Dhanashree Verma. The duo married each other in 2022 before the separation this year.

