New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who protect the nation from both external and internal challenges and expressed deep gratitude to the citizens & organisations for supporting welfare programmes for veterans, disabled personnel, and their families through generous contributions to the AFFD Fund.

The Nation is commemorating the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) on December 7, a solemn occasion to honour the bravery, dedication, sacrifices and unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces, an official statement said on Sunday.

Singh called upon the people to continue making donations to the Fund and reaffirm their commitment to the dignified resettlement & welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris & dependents of the fallen heroes.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Their courage safeguards our nation, and their selfless service reminds us of a debt we can never repay. I urge everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Your support honours their dedication and strengthens those who protect us," said the Defence Minister in a message on the occasion.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth highlighted the critical role of the Armed Forces in safeguarding India's sovereignty and their extraordinary commitment both in defence and humanitarian operations. He specifically acknowledged missions such as Operation Sindoor as testimonies to their professionalism and courage.

Secretary (Department of Military Affairs) and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan acknowledged the resolute service, indomitable spirit and enduring contribution of the serving personnel, veterans, and Veer Naris to India's defence preparedness and national security. "We honour the unwavering commitment, exceptional valour and supreme sacrifices of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors who have steadfastly safeguarded the Nation's sovereignty across all frontiers and domains," he said.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that the nation owes a deep debt of gratitude to the Armed Forces for their courage, valour, and unwavering devotion to duty. "The Armed Forces not only protect our borders but also combat terrorism and insurgency. In fulfilling this duty, many make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland," he added.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat and Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar also extended greetings to the Armed Forces personnel & their families, paying homage to their courage and patriotism in safeguarding national interests.

Secretary (Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare), Sukriti Likhi, expressed gratitude to the valiant Armed Forces for protecting the Nation from different threats and rendering assistance during natural disasters.

Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of Veer Naris, wards of fallen soldiers and ex-servicemen, including those who are disabled, by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs. The funds collected through the AFFD Fund are used to provide support and financial assistance for marriage, education, health, etc. With effect from November 1, 2025, the Penury Grant has doubled from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month, the Daughter's Marriage Grant from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and the Education Grant from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month per child, the statement said.

During 2024-25, the statement said that approximately Rs 370 crore were disbursed as welfare support to more than 1.78 lakh beneficiaries. Apart from this, institutional grants were provided to 36 War Memorial Hostels across the country, to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centres at Kirkee and Mohali and to the Cheshire Homes at Dehradun, Lucknow, and Delhi. (ANI)

